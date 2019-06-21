Alvarez’s double leads Trenton over New Hampshire in 11 innings

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Trenton Thunder to a 6-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday.

Kellin Deglan scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Alvarez. Later in the inning, Trenton added an insurance run when Alvarez scored on a sacrifice fly by Zack Zehner.

Domingo Acevedo (7-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bryan Baker (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.