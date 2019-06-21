Solak, Coats lead the way for Durham

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Nick Solak homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Durham Bulls beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 6-2 on Friday.

Jason Coats homered and singled with two RBIs for Durham.

Durham went up 4-0 in the fourth after Jake Smolinski hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Coats.

The RailRiders cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Logan Morrison hit a solo home run.

The Bulls later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Dalton Kelly hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Solak, while Smolinski hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Ricardo Pinto (4-2) got the win in relief while Scranton/WB starter Raynel Espinal (3-6) took the loss in the International League game.

For the RailRiders, Morrison homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Durham improved to 3-1 against Scranton/WB this season.