Lingos, Araujo and Rholl combine for no-hitter as Lake County beats West Michigan 4-0

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Eli Lingos, Luis Araujo and Kellen Rholl combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Lake County Captains to a 4-0 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Araujo (1-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out two to get the win.

In the bottom of the third, Lake County took the lead on a solo home run by Cody Farhat. The Captains then added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Miguel Jerez hit an RBI single, while Hosea Nelson hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Connor Smith in the sixth.

Robbie Welhaf (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

The Whitecaps were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Captains' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

The Captains swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-4. Lake County improved to 6-3 against West Michigan this season.