Perez hits walk-off single, Visalia beats Modesto 4-3

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Perez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Visalia Rawhide topped the Modesto Nuts 4-3 on Friday.

Alex King scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a triple.

The Nuts tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Cal Raleigh hit an RBI single, scoring Connor Kopach as part of a two-run inning.

Visalia starter Cole Stapler struck out seven while allowing one run and four hits over seven innings. Breckin Williams (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Kyle Wilcox (2-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Yoel Yanqui homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win. King tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.

Raleigh homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Nuts.

With the win, Visalia improved to 13-5 against Modesto this season.