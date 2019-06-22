Angels to face Cardinals on the road

Los Angeles Angels (38-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (39-36, third in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Felix Pena (5-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cardinals are 23-15 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.15. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.55 ERA.

The Angels are 19-21 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .441 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .657. The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-1. Michael Wacha notched his fifth victory and Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Griffin Canning took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 19 home runs and is slugging .511. Paul DeJong is 12-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Trout leads the Angels with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .657. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (left hand metacarpal strain).