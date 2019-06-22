Grullon’s run leads DSL Royals1 to 3-2 win over DSL Dodgers Bautista

, (AP) -- Francis Grullon scored on a forceout in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 3-2 win over the DSL Dodgers Bautista on Saturday.

Grullon scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error.

The DSL Dodgers Bautista tied the game 2-2 when Gregory Pereira hit an RBI single, scoring Harold Restituyo in the seventh.

Javier Vasquez (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos De Avila (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Kiumel Bastardo singled three times, also stealing a base for the DSL Dodgers Bautista.