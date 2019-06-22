Rojas leads DSL Reds to 4-2 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Jesus Rojas threw six scoreless innings, leading the DSL Reds over the DSL Blue Jays in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

Rojas (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out two to pick up the win.

DSL Reds got on the board first in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Deybert Lozano that scored Jose Acosta.

After DSL Reds added a run in the fifth on a single by Elly De La Cruz, the DSL Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Junior Ramos hit a sacrifice fly and Daniel Oliva scored on a wild pitch.

Yaifer Perdomo (1-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked one.