Boswell’s homer leads Hartford to 7-3 win over Altoona

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Bret Boswell hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 7-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Saturday.

The home run by Boswell scored Tyler Nevin and Mylz Jones to give the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead.

The Curve tied the game in the seventh inning when Chris Sharpe hit a two-run home run.

The Yard Goats took the lead for good in the seventh when Brian Serven hit a solo home run.

Mitch Horacek (2-0) got the win in relief while Austin Coley (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.