Leonard scores winning run, AZL Dodgers Lasorda beats AZL Mariners 3-2 in walk-off finish

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Edwin Mateo drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda beat the AZL Mariners 3-2 on Sunday.

Eddys Leonard scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Earlier in the inning, Aldo Espinoza homered to tie the game 2-2.

The AZL Mariners took a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Cody Grosse hit an RBI single, scoring Sebastian Ochoa.

Reinaldo De Paula (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Danny Chang (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.