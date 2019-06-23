Phillies look to break 6-game skid against Marlins

Miami Marlins (29-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-37, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (2-0, .00 ERA, .64 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Phillies: Enyel De Los Santos (0-0, 6.43 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (2-0, .00 ERA, .64 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Phillies: Enyel De Los Santos (0-0, 6.43 ERA, LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Phillies are 16-16 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has hit 91 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with 20, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 11-22 against division opponents. Miami has slugged .349, last in the majors. Brian Anderson leads the team with a .401 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and nine home runs. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-3. Austin Brice earned his first victory and JT Riddle went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Adam Morgan took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is batting .232. Scott Kingery has 13 hits and is batting .361 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is batting .251. Garrett Cooper has 13 hits and is batting .419 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (left hamstring strain), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (head).