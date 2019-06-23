IOC formally opens $145M new headquarters in Switzerland

The new headquarters building of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The inauguration of the Olympic House will take place on June 23, during the celebration of Olympic Day. Cyril Zingaro

The International Olympic Committee is formally opening its 145 million Swiss francs ($145 million) new headquarters exactly 125 years after the Olympic Games was revived.

IOC President Thomas Bach has told guests: "On our 125th anniversary, we clearly see what a great visionary Pierre de Coubertin was."

Bach said: "By bringing the entire world together in peaceful competition, the Olympic Games are a symbol of hope and peace for all humankind."

An inauguration ceremony in the lakeside grounds of Olympic House including a recital of John Lennon's song Imagine.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Olympic House was built on the site of the former headquarters, and 95 percent of the old materials were reused and recycled. A central staircase links together the five Olympic rings.

IOC members have also gathered in Lausanne to choose the 2026 Winter Games host on Monday.