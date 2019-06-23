The Latest: Byron jumps past Larson for early Sonoma lead

Daniel Hemric (8) and William Byron (24) drive into "The Carousel" at Sonoma Raceway during a NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday, June 21, 2019 in Sonoma, Calif. The track has put the tricky carousel turn back into its layout for the first time since 1997. AP Photo

The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma (all times local):

12:21 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma is underway.

William Byron got past pole-sitter Kyle Larson on the opening lap, putting his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the lead on a road course for the first time in his career.

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. moved up from eighth to sixth early on.

The pre-race festivities featured multiple tributes to Darrell Waltrip. The Hall of Fame driver is retiring from the Fox Sports broadcast booth after the race.

___

10:03 a.m.

Kyle Larson is starting on the pole at his home track when the NASCAR Cup Series returns at Sonoma Raceway.

After a week off, the championship race resumes on the hilly road course in Northern California wine country. The track has another degree of difficulty with the return of "The Carousel," a difficult three-turn stretch that hasn't been used for a NASCAR race since 1997.

Defending Cup Series champion and current points leader Joey Logano starts third behind Larson and William Byron.

Kyle Busch starts seventh in search of his fifth victory this season. He's alongside defending Sonoma champion Martin Truex Jr.

Larson is on the pole for the third straight year in Sonoma, but the Sacramento-area native has never won here.