Gil’s double leads Johnson City to 3-2 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Mateo Gil hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the Danville Braves on Sunday.

The double by Gil came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Chandler Redmond hit an RBI double, scoring Gil.

In the bottom of the sixth, Danville cut into the deficit on a forceout that scored Michael Mateja.

Johnson City right-hander Wilfredo Pereira (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Zach Seipel (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.