Cordoba, Campusano and Rosario lead Lake Elsinore in win

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Allen Cordoba had four hits, while Luis Campusano and Eguy Rosario recorded three apiece as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Inland Empire 66ers 11-1 on Sunday.

Cordoba doubled and singled three times, scoring four runs and driving home a couple. Campusano homered and doubled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Lake Elsinore started the scoring in the first inning when E. Rosario hit an RBI single and Tirso Ornelas drew a bases-loaded walk.

Lake Elsinore later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Jeisson Rosario and Campusano scored on an error and Cordoba hit an RBI double to help put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lake Elsinore starter Aaron Leasher (4-5) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Oliver Ortega (2-4) took the loss in the California League game after allowing two runs and three hits while only recording a single out.

The six extra-base hits for Lake Elsinore included a season-high five doubles.