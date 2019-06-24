Philadelphia takes 7-game skid into matchup with New York

New York Mets (37-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-38, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (5-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (6-7, 2.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Phillies are 16-17 against opponents from the NL East. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Mets are 19-15 against opponents from the NL East. New York has slugged .430 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .642 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 27 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is slugging .556. Cesar Hernandez has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Alonso leads the Mets with 27 home runs and is batting .276. Todd Frazier is 10-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 1-9, .204 batting average, 5.99 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Mets: 4-6, .274 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (left hamstring strain), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).