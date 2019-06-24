Sounders Lodeiro select as reserve for MLS all-star game

Major League Soccer named the reserves for the 2019 All-Star Game and the Seattle Sounders’ Nico Lodeiro is the team’s lone representative.

The Sounders midfielder was selected as a “coaches pick” for the team by Orlando City SC head coach James O’Connor. It’s the first MLS all-star selection for Lodeiro.

The MLS All-Stars will be taking on Atletico Madrid of Spain’s top pro soccer league, La Liga, on July 31 in Orlando (5 p.m. on FS1).

During the 2019 season, Lodiero has started 14 games, scored two goals and contributed eight assists. Currently, Lodeiro is participated in 2019 Copa America as a member of the Uruguayan national team where he has scored one goal for the team in group play.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 2019 MLS All-Star squad will have a total of 14 first-timers on the team. There will also be a heavy international flavor to the squad as 26 players will be representing 14 different countries. Atlanta United had the most players selected to the team with five selections. The full roster can be viewed here.

Thanks to LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimović and his refusal to play in the 2018 All-Star game, players selected to the team and are healthy enough to play are required to be in attendance for the game or will be subjected to a suspension.