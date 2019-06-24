Twice Megan Rapinoe took a penalty shot and twice she scored. Now the US is in the quarterfinals

United States’ Megan Rapinoe, front, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and US at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) AP

For the first time in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the United States Women’s National Team was tested in their round of 16 showdown with Spain.

Both times Megan Rapinoe was there to save the day. The Reign FC forward scored on two penalty kicks to give the United States a 2-1 victory over Spain. The US advances to the quarterfinals on Friday against France.

In the seventh minutre Rapinoe, who was named captain for the match, converted a penalty kick to give the US a 1-0 lead. Just minutes after that score, Spain did something no other team had been able to do all tournament long, getting a goal that tied the game.

USdefender Becky Sauerbrunn misplayed a ball deep in the Americans defensive zone and Spain capitalized with goal by Jenni Hermoso in the ninth minute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Spain’s physical play, matched with near misses from the Americans, caused tensions to rise in the knockout game. In the 75th minute, another penalty kick was given to the US after midfielder Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box.

Just like the first one, Rapinoe’s shot went into the back of the net and gave the US a 2-1 lead they held onto in the final 15 minutes.

After the match, Rapinoe talked to FOX Sports about the tough matchup with Spain.

"That's World Cup level grit right there."@mPinoe speaks with @Alex_Curry after the @USWNT's round of 16 win vs Spain ️ #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/yJhOuK8wfu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019 \

Friday’s game against France will be televised by FOX starting at 11 a.m.