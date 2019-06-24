Twine’s single leads Jacksonville to 4-2 win over Pensacola

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Justin Twine hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 4-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Monday.

The single by Twine gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Jacksonville. Earlier in the inning, Jacksonville tied the game when Brian Miller hit an RBI single.

Pensacola went up by two after Travis Blankenhorn and Mark Contreras hit solo home runs in the first and fifth innings.

Tyler Stevens (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jeff Ames (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Despite the loss, Pensacola is 10-5 against Jacksonville this season.