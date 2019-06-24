Suiter’s run leads Altoona to 5-2 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jerrick Suiter scored on a forceout in the seventh inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Monday.

The forceout started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Curve a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Mitchell Tolman hit an RBI single and Beau Sulser scored on a groundout.

Bligh Madris hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Robbie Glendinning in the second inning to give the Curve a 1-0 lead. The Flying Squirrels came back to take the lead in the second inning when Brett Austin hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Brandon Van Horn.

Altoona tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Bralin Jackson hit an RBI single, scoring Brett Pope.

Sulser (6-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Frank Rubio (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Altoona improved to 8-3 against Richmond this season.