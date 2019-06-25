Four-star wide receiver Jalen McMillan commits to Huskies

Washington Head Coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline during the game. The Washington Huskies played the Colorado Buffaloes in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Four-star wide receiver Jalen McMillan committed to Washington on Tuesday, becoming the highest-rated recruit in the Huskies’ 2020 class. 247Sports also considers McMillan the highest-rated prospect of the Chris Petersen era.

McMillan (6-2, 181), out of San Joaquin Memorial in Frenso, Calif., is considered by 247Sports to be the No. 45 player and No. 9 wide receiver in the country. He’s also ranked as the No. 8 player in California. He picked UW over offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, USC, Cal, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

McMillan has a 247Sports composite ranking of .9752. Safety Budda Baker (.9741) was the second highest-ranked recruit of the Petersen era, followed by current redshirt freshman wide receiver Marquis Spiker (.9703).

According to MaxPreps, McMillan caught 73 passes for 1,401 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, an average of 93.4 yards per game and 19.2 yards per catch. He caught 78 passes for 1,810 yards and 21 touchdowns as a sophomore, which is an average of 139.2 yards per game and 23.2 yards per catch.

McMillan made his announcement less than 48 hours after visiting UW. He’s the Huskies’ eighth recruit in the Class of 2020 and the second wide receiver, althoughthree-star Sawyer Racanelli was recruited as an athlete. The class is now now ranked No. 3 in the Pac-12 and No. 41 in the country by 247Sports.

UW brought in two wide receivers in the 2019 class: Four-star Puka Nacua and three-star Taj Davis.