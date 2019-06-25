Tucker, Kramer and Shuck lead Indianapolis in win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Cole Tucker had four hits, while Kevin Kramer and JB Shuck recorded three apiece as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats 8-3 on Tuesday. With the victory, the Indians swept the short two-game series.

Tucker doubled twice and singled twice. Kramer singled three times, scoring two runs.

Indianapolis took the lead in the first when it put up five runs, including a single by Shuck that scored Logan Hill.

The Indians later added a run in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Hill hit an RBI single, while Darnell Sweeney and Kramer both drove in a run in the eighth.

Indianapolis right-hander Eduardo Vera (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tejay Antone (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up six runs and 12 hits over six innings.

Brian O'Grady homered and singled for the Bats.

With the win, Indianapolis improved to 10-5 against Louisville this season.