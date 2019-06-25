Heineman, Lopes lead Nashville to 10-4 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Scott Heineman hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Christian Lopes had two hits and scored two runs as the Nashville Sounds beat the Memphis Redbirds 10-4 on Tuesday.

The home run by Heineman, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Adam Moore hit an RBI single later in the inning.

With the score tied 3-3 in the third, the Sounds took the lead for good when Matt Davidson hit an RBI double, scoring Eli White.

Taylor Guerrieri (1-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Seth Elledge (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Edmundo Sosa homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Redbirds. Irving Lopez homered and singled.