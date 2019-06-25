Neal’s single leads Lansing to 6-4 win over Lake County

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- D.J. Neal hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 6-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Tuesday.

The single by Neal, part of a four-run inning, gave the Lugnuts a 4-3 lead before Reggie Pruitt hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Lake County cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Bo Naylor.

Marcus Reyes (3-1) got the win in relief while Luis Araujo (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Ruben Cardenas doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the Captains. Naylor homered and singled, scoring two runs.