Mayora leads Durango over Quintana Roo 7-6

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Mayora homered twice as the Generales de Durango topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 7-6 on Tuesday.

Durango started the scoring in the second when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Mayora.

Trailing 7-2, the Tigres cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ruben Sosa and Manuel Orduno scored on a double, and Yosmany Guerra scored on a wild pitch and Brian Hernandez hit an RBI double.

Durango starter Diego Moreno (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jorge Castillo (4-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Several Tigres chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Reynaldo Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.