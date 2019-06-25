Espinoza leads AZL Cubs 2 to 4-0 win over AZL D-backs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Manuel Espinoza allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the AZL Cubs 2 over the AZL D-backs in a 4-0 win on Wednesday.

Espinoza (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three.

In the bottom of the first, AZL Cubs 2 grabbed the lead on a double-play groundout by Luis Verdugo that scored Jose Cardona. The AZL Cubs 2 then added a run in the second and two in the eighth. In the second, Orian Nunez scored on an error, while Grayson Byrd hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Junior Mieses (1-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL D-backs were blanked for the second time this season, while the AZL Cubs 2's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.