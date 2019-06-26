WADA has 100 ‘strong’ Russian doping cases in Moscow data

The World Anti-Doping Agency has more than 100 "strong cases" of suspected Russian doping in data retrieved from the Moscow testing laboratory.

WADA president Craig Reedie says the agency is "packaging evidence" for sports governing bodies to prosecute cases.

Reedie says only data for "suspicious cases" is being provided, and he expects more than 100 files in the "first wave of strong cases against those we suspect of cheating."

Data and samples were eventually retrieved this year from the Moscow lab covering drug testing up to 2015 — a period when Russian officials routinely covered up cases.

Reedie says all "priority cases" will have been investigated by the end of this year.

The outgoing WADA president, who leaves in November, says "significant progress continues to be made."