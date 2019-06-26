Ramos, James lead the way for DSL Rockies

, (AP) -- Gerard Ramos homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the DSL Rockies topped the DSL Mets1 14-11 on Wednesday. With the loss, the DSL Mets1 snapped a five-game winning streak.

Michael James homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for DSL Rockies.

Down 5-1, DSL Mets1 batted around in the fourth inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a three-run home run by Carlos Dominguez.

Following the big inning, the DSL Rockies took the lead for good with eight runs in the fifth inning. The DSL Rockies sent 13 men to the plate as Branfiel Concepcion and Jose Cordova hit two-run singles en route to the four-run lead.

The DSL Rockies tacked on another run in the seventh when Cordova hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan Guerrero.

Jose Marcano (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Williams Valencia (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Dominguez homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the DSL Mets1.