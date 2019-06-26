Campana hits walk-off single in eighth, Lowell beats Tri-City 2-1

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Marino Campana hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning, as the Lowell Spinners beat the Tri-City ValleyCats 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Luke Bandy scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The ValleyCats tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh when Preston Pavlica hit a solo home run.

Reliever Kris Jackson (2-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Hansel Paulino (1-1) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the New York-Penn League game.