Dunn, Perri lift Palm Beach over Florida 8-3

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Dunn doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 8-3 on Wednesday.

Michael Perri singled three times with three runs for Palm Beach.

Down 1-0, the Cardinals took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Scott Hurst drove in two runs and Luken Baker drove in one en route to the two-run lead.

The Cardinals later added a run in the fifth and four in the sixth. In the fifth, Hurst hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Perri, while Dunn hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Perri in the sixth.

Palm Beach right-hander Perry DellaValle (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hayden Deal (3-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

Kevin Josephina tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Fire Frogs.