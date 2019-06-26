Birdsong’s double leads Danville to 4-2 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Cody Birdsong hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, leading the Danville Braves to a 4-2 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The double by Birdsong scored Bryce Ball, Beau Philip, and Brandon Parker to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.

After Danville added a run in the fifth on a single by Philip, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Angel Camacho scored on a balk.

The Blue Jays saw their comeback attempt come up short after Leonardo Jimenez scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Danville lead to 4-2.

Danville starter Mitch Stallings (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jol Concepcion (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.