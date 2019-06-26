Taylor leads Kingsport to 4-1 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Kennie Taylor tripled and singled as the Kingsport Mets beat the Burlington Royals 4-1 on Wednesday.

Kingsport went up 2-0 in the seventh after Matt O'Neill scored on an error.

Burlington answered in the bottom of the inning when David Hollie hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Mets later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Tanner Murphy hit an RBI double, while Gregory Guerrero scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Kingsport starter Ramon Guzman (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Malcolm Van Buren (0-1) took the tough loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing one run and seven hits over five innings.