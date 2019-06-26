Malis’ homer leads West Michigan to 15-1 win over Dayton

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Zach Malis hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 15-1 win over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday.

The home run by Malis capped a four-run inning and gave the Whitecaps a 4-1 lead after Nick Quintana hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The Whitecaps later scored in four more innings to punctuate the blowout, including four runs in the second and sixth innings. In the second, Andre Lipcius hit an RBI single and Quintana and Ulrich Bojarski scored on an error, while Hector Martinez hit an RBI double and Parker Meadows hit an RBI single in the sixth.

West Michigan right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lyon Richardson (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing eight runs and 10 hits over 1 2/3 innings.