Goins’ homer leads Charlotte to 9-6 win over Gwinnett

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Goins hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 9-6 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday.

The home run by Goins scored Seby Zavala and Jacob Scavuzzo and was the game's last scoring play.

Donn Roach (2-3) got the win in relief while Dan Winkler (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Stripers, Rafael Ortega homered and singled, driving home four runs.