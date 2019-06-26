McDowell’s single leads Biloxi to 7-4 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Max McDowell hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-4 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday.

The single by McDowell, part of a three-run inning, gave the Shuckers a 5-4 lead before Luis Aviles Jr. hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Nate Griep (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tom Hackimer (2-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.