Sports
Edwards hits walk-off double in 10th, Clinton beats Peoria 5-4
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Evan Edwards had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Peoria Chiefs 5-4 on Wednesday.
Will Banfield scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Edwards.
The Chiefs tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Josh Shaw scored on a wild pitch.
Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero went eight innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He also struck out four and walked two. Elkin Alcala (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Edgar Escobar (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Marcos Rivera homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.
With the win, Clinton improved to 6-2 against Peoria this season.
Comments