Pena’s double leads Sacramento to 5-4 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Francisco Pena hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Sacramento River Cats a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday.

Zach Green scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a double by Pena.

Green hit an RBI single, bringing home Austin Slater in the first inning to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead. The Chihuahuas came back to take the lead in the first inning when Ty France and Austin Allen hit two-run home runs.

Sacramento tied the game 4-4 in the fourth when Abiatal Avelino scored on an error.

Tyler Rogers (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eric Yardley (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Despite the loss, El Paso is 4-2 against Sacramento this season.