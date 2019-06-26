Guerra, Solarte lift AZL Padres 2 over AZL Dodgers Lasorda 12-5

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Emmanuel Guerra and Angel Solarte each homered and drove in three runs as the AZL Padres 2 beat the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 12-5 on Thursday.

Down 1-0, the AZL Padres 2 took the lead for good with seven runs in the third inning. The AZL Padres 2 sent 10 men to the plate as Yeison Santana scored on a wild pitch en route to the six-run lead.

The AZL Padres 2 later added two runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to finish off the blowout.

Starter Gabriel Morales (1-0) got the win while Jose Rodulfo (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.