Rondon’s homer leads Orem to 6-1 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Adrian Rondon hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 6-1 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday. With the loss, the Rockies snapped a five-game winning streak.

The home run by Rondon capped a four-run inning and gave the Owlz a 5-1 lead after Jose Verrier scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

Chad Sykes (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Blair Calvo (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.