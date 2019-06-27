Eaves’ double leads Erie to 3-2 win over Harrisburg

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Kody Eaves hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to give the Erie SeaWolves a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday.

Josh Lester scored on the play after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a double by Eaves.

The double by Eaves capped a two-run inning for the SeaWolves that started when Lester hit a double, scoring Isaac Paredes.

Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead after Ian Sagdal hit an RBI single in the first inning and Adrian Sanchez scored on a double play in the third. Erie answered in the fifth inning when Eaves scored on a groundout.

Eaves tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Nolan Blackwood (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Harrisburg starter Jackson Tetreault (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.