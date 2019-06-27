Pinero’s double leads Toledo to 4-3 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Daniel Pinero hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 4-3 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday. The Mud Hens swept the short two-game series with the win.

Dawel Lugo scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Dustin Peterson and then went to third on a double play.

The Bats tied the game 3-3 when Aristides Aquino hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Eduardo Jimenez (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jackson Stephens (5-4) took the loss in the International League game.