Guerra scores on wild pitch in 10th, Quintana Roo beats Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Yosmany Guerra scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tigres de Quintana Roo to an 11-10 win over the Generales de Durango on Thursday.

Guerra scored after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a flyout by Ruben Sosa.

The Tigres tied the game 10-10 in the ninth when Eric Aguilera hit a solo home run.

Reliever Juan Ramon Noriega (2-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four to get the win. Tiago Da Silva (3-5) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Yordanys Linares singled four times, driving home two runs in the win. Aguilera homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Several Generales chipped in at the plate, as six players had at least a pair of hits.