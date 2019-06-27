McGovern’s homer leads Modesto to 6-1 win over Visalia

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Keegan McGovern hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 6-1 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday.

The home run by McGovern gave the Nuts a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the Nuts took the lead for good when Connor Kopach stole home.

Modesto left-hander Ian McKinney (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jeff Bain (4-5) took the loss in the California League game after giving up three runs and six hits over seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anfernee Grier homered and doubled for the Rawhide.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 14-7 against Modesto this season.