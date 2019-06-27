Ozoria leads Salem-Keizer to 4-2 win over Hillsboro

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Jesus Ozoria allowed just four hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes over the Hillsboro Hops in a 4-2 win on Thursday.

Ozoria (2-0) allowed two runs while striking out two to get the win.

Salem-Keizer started the scoring in the first inning when Harrison Freed and Franklin Labour scored on an error.

After Salem-Keizer added two runs, the Hops cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Steven Leyton and Tristin English hit RBI singles.

Adrian Del Moral (1-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three.