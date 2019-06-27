Van Horn’s double leads San Jose to 10-8 win over Stockton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Brandon Van Horn hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 10-8 win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday.

The double by Van Horn started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Giants a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Courtney Hawkins hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Heath Quinn.

The Giants later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Heliot Ramos scored on an error and Dalton Combs hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Stockton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeremy Eierman hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the San Jose lead to 10-8.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trenton Toplikar (2-1) got the win in relief while Jared Poche' (0-5) took the loss in the California League game.