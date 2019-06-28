Tigers take 7-game skid into matchup with Nationals

Washington Nationals (40-40, third in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (3-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-6, 4.69 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Tigers are 11-27 in home games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .353.

The Nationals are 19-21 on the road. Washington's lineup has 113 home runs this season, Anthony Rendon leads the club with 17 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 79 hits and is batting .271. JaCoby Jones is 10-for-38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 39 extra base hits and has 55 RBIs. Matt Adams is 8-for-33 with a double, five home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .221 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .272 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: day-to-day (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).