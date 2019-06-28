Sports
Barnes’ homer leads Binghamton to 7-5 win over Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Barrett Barnes hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 7-5 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday.
The home run by Barnes scored Patrick Mazeika to give the Rumble Ponies a 5-4 lead.
Altoona answered in the bottom of the frame when Brett Pope hit an RBI double, driving in Alfredo Reyes to tie the game.
Eric Hanhold (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Angel German (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Robbie Glendinning doubled and singled twice for the Curve.
