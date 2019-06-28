Anderson and Walker combine for no-hitter as Mississippi beats Jackson 2-0

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined to pitch a no-hitter, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Jackson Generals on Friday.

Anderson (6-5) went seven scoreless innings, striking out 14 and walking two to get the win.

Mississippi scored its runs on an RBI double and a solo home run by Cristian Pache.

Bo Takahashi (5-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Pache homered and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

The Generals were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Mississippi improved to 7-2 against Jackson this season.