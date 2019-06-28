Lutz’s single leads Carolina to 4-2 win over Potomac

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 4-2 win over the Potomac Nationals on Friday.

The single by Lutz, part of a two-run inning, gave the Mudcats a 3-2 lead before Payton Henry hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Nationals tied the game 2-2 when Cole Freeman scored on a balk in the eighth.

Cody Beckman (3-3) got the win in relief while Luis Reyes (1-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Carolina improved to 10-2 against Potomac this season.