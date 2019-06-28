Bush’s run leads Kannapolis to 7-4 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Bryce Bush scored on a forceout in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 7-4 win over the West Virginia Power on Friday.

The forceout started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Intimidators a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Amado Nunez hit an RBI single and Lenyn Sosa hit a two-run single.

In the bottom of the sixth, West Virginia cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Joseph Rosa.

Starter Johan Dominguez (4-3) got the win while Josias De Los Santos (0-5) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kannapolis improved to 4-1 against West Virginia this season.