Sisco, Orioles rough up Clevinger in 13-0 rout of Indians

Baltimore Orioles' Jonathan Villar, right, congratulates Chance Sisco after Sisco hit a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 28, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

The Baltimore Orioles took the luster off Mike Clevinger's return from the injured list, scoring seven early runs off the right-hander Friday night in a 13-0 rout of the Cleveland Indians.

Chance Sisco homered and had a career-high five RBIs for the Orioles, who built an 8-0 lead in the second inning and cruised to only their second win in 15 games. With a victory on Saturday, struggling Baltimore will have its first winning streak since May 4-6 and capture its first series since April 22-24.

Like Clevenger, Baltimore starter John Means (7-4) was activated from the injured list (shoulder) to pitch in this game. Means, however, was far more successful: The lefty allowed one hit and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings.

After notching a total of 25 wins over the past two seasons, Clevinger (1-2) was making his fourth start of the season following two separate stints on the injured list with back and ankle problems. This appeared to be the perfect scenario for his return, given the plight of the Orioles and Clevinger's 4-0 career record against them.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After walking the first batter he faced, Clevinger got two outs before Sisco hit a fastball far over the right-field wall — the 99th homer to reach Eutaw Street in the 27-year history of Camden Yards. Two walks and a two-run double by Hanser Alberto followed.

Clevinger gave up three more hits before being pulled in the second inning, and Anthony Santander greeted Tyler Olson with a two-run homer. That left Clevinger with this unsightly pitching line: 1 2/3 innings, seven runs, five hits and three walks.

After getting 10 wins in 13 games, the Indians managed only five hits in their sixth shutout loss of the season. Their most notable play came on defense, when center fielder Oscar Mercado made a leaping catch in the fourth inning to rob Sisco of a second home run.

Sisco rebounded to hit a two-run double during a four-run eighth that capped the Orioles' most lopsided victory since May 13, 2018, against Tampa Bay.

CHANG DEBUT

Yu Chang became the second Taiwanese-born player in Indians history, starting at third base and going 0 for 3 in his major league debut after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Summoned from the minors Friday after José Ramírez went on paternity leave, Chang became the 16th player in big league history born in Taiwan. The 23-year-old batted .151 before going on the injured list with a knuckle injury from April 17-June 17 and returned to hit .320 in six games. "They say he's really looked like a different player, kind of like Chang, instead of Chang with a bad finger," manager Terry Francona said.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

Ramírez will be gone "two or three days," according to Francona. In addition to recalling Chang and activating Clevinger, Cleveland optioned RHP Jon Edwards to Columbus.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (broken arm) is finally playing catch after going on injured list on May 3. "He's basically got to start over again, his throwing program," Francona said. "But the fact that he's throwing, the fact that it's healing so well, it's really good news."

Orioles: OF DJ Stewart (ankle) is playing in the Gulf Coast League and will soon be ready to continue his rehab in the minors, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Indians: Zach Plesac (3-2, 2.33 ERA) faces the Orioles on Saturday after limiting Detroit to one run over seven innings on Sunday.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (7-3, 4.37) tries again to beat the Indians. In three career starts against Cleveland, the right-hander is 0-3 with an 8.44 ERA.